The country’s health authorities on Monday said four new Covid19 Cases were recorded, bringing the total number of nationals infected by the deadly pandemic to 178.

Records from the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) indicate that the four new cases are all returnees, with three who returned from South Africa while the other one returned from Mozambique.

“As at 31 May 2020, Zimbabwe had 178 confirmed cases, including 29 recoveries and four (4) deaths. A total of four people tested positive today (May 31) and these are from returnees who re in isolation,” partly reads the MoHCC latest report.

Zimbabwe has to date recorded four Covid19 deaths with the first and most prominent one being that of youthful broadcaster Zororo Makamba, biological son to business magnet, James.

Zwnews