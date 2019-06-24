Latest: Chamisa Fires Party Employees

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has allegedly fired 145 party employees recruited by the party’s founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai, the Herald has reported.

An unnamed source quoted by the state publication confirmed saying those affected served in Tsvangirai and former secretary general Douglas Mwonzora’s office.

“It’s true, roughly 130 to 145 employees were dismissed. The security personnel, directors, coordinators and office orderly seconded by the former prime minister Tsvangirai were fired with immediate effect,” said the source.

Insiders insisted that things were not well in the party over a number of hanging issues.

