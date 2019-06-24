Zimbabwe vs Uganda: Afcon 2019 Match Predictions..Head to Head

The two teams have played 14 times since 1981. They drew 7 times, Zimbabwe winning 5 times, the Ugandan Cranes winning 2 times.

See record below:

20 Nov 1981 Uganda v Zimbabwe D 0-0 CECAFA Cup

06 Jun 1982 Zimbabwe v Uganda L 2-1 International Friendly

13 Jun 1982 Zimbabwe v Uganda D 1-1 International Friendly

20 Nov 1982 Uganda v Zimbabwe D 1-1 CECAFA Cup

23 Nov 1983 Uganda v Zimbabwe L 0-1 CECAFA Cup

22 Jul 1984 Zimbabwe v Uganda L 1-0 International Friendly

04 Dec 1984 Uganda v Zimbabwe W 4-1 CECAFA Cup

16 Dec 1987 Zimbabwe v Uganda D 0-0 CECAFA Cup

16 Dec 1987 Uganda v Zimbabwe D 2-2 CECAFA Cup

08 Nov 1988 Uganda v Zimbabwe D 0-0 CECAFA Cup

06 Dec 1989 Uganda v Zimbabwe D 1-1 CECAFA Cup

22 Aug 2004 Zimbabwe v Uganda L 2-0 International Friendly

06 Dec 2011 Zimbabwe v Uganda W 0-1 CECAFA Cup

31 May 2016 Zimbabwe v Uganda L 2-0 International Friendly

The Zimbabwe Warriors will be back in action in their second Group A encounter at the giant Cairo International Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Zimbabwe will come against Uganda in a match they need to avoid a loss to keep their hopes of reaching the knockout round alive.

The Cranes, on their side, just need maximum points in the encounter to book a berth in the next round.

Wednesday’s game will be live on SuperSport 4A (Ch. 224) at 7 pm while build-up starts at 6:30 pm.