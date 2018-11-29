LATEST: Carjackers steal two vehicles, Owners appeal for help

At least two vehicles have been reportedly stolen in Bulawayo and Zvimba respectively, although under different circumstances, ZW News is reliably informed.

The first one a black Toyota Harrier (Lexus) registration number ADM 6529 was stolen in the middle of the night in Zvimba area.

The vehicle belonging to one only identified as Mr Zhanje a local teacher at Madzorera school was allegedly stolen on Tuesday night in the rural district area.

He posted a note on social media platforms appealing to anyone with information regarding the missing vehicle to advise nearest police station.

In a separate incident a red Honda Fit registration number ADQ 4183 was also stolen in Bulawayo during the same week.

There are few details regarding the theft, but only a note of the said owner circulating on social media appealing for assistance to locate the vehicle.