Govt sets record straight on “Leaked Zimsec exams that have to be rewritten next month”

Minister of Education Professor Paul Mavhima has dismissed a note circulating on social media that three Zimsec examinations leaked and will be re-written on next week.

According to the note making rounds being attributed to Prof Mavhima the said subjects to have leaked were Mathematics paper 2, English paper 2 and Shona paper 2.

Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services has issued a statement dismissing the note.

“The Minister Of Primary and Secondary Education Professer Paul Mavima says that there is no leak of exam papers and anything peddled on social media making such claims is fake news.”

The fake note reads as follows: “The letter serves to notify all candidates of the just ended 2018 November Zimsec examinations that the following exams have leaked and are to be re-written on December 3 up to 6 the same month. Exams are Mathematics paper 2, English paper 2 and Shona paper 2.

“Candidates are being allowed for the few days left to prepare these disciplines thoroughly and drastic measures will be taken against perpetrators who were involved in the leaking of the exams.”