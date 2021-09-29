President ED Mnangagwa has made the following Ministerial appointments:

1. Hon Evelyn Ndlovu as Minister of Primary and Secondary Education.

2. Hon Cain G Mathema as Minister Without Portfolio in the Office of the President and Cabinet.

Mnangagwa has re-assigned Primary and Secondary Education Minister Cain Mathema to be Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the President and Cabinet.

Minister Mathema has been replaced by the Minister of State in Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga’s Office, Dr Evelyn Ndlovu.

In a statement on Wednesday, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda said the appointments come into effect on Thursday.