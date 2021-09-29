The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission ZEC is taking part at the 111th of the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show with calls for members of the familiarise with its services.

ZEC is showcasing under the theme:- Voter Registration and Delimitation under COVID 19 Environment.

Apparently, services at the stand include Voter Registration and Inspection and Voter Education.

Also on display are Voter Reg maps and Delimitation information.

Meanwhile, the electoral management body urges members of the public to visit the ZEC stand in the East End Hall at the Zimbabwe Agriculture Show.

The Zimbabwe Agricultural Show formerly Harare Agricultural Show is the country’s premier exhibition.

It is held yearly, usually in August, but this year it was delayed due to Covid 19 measures.

This year’s edition runs from the 27th of September to 1 October 2021 under strict health protocols.

