When it rains for Thokozani Khupe, it will be heavily pouring, with hailstones at times, for her embattled rival and MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa.

And this Tuesday afternoon, the political woes for Chamisa continued to mount after nine legislators aligned to the 2018 presidential election runner-up were recalled by Khupe’s MDC-T, adding up to the four parliamentarians recalled earlier.

Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Mudenda this afternoon expelled the nine pro-Chamisa legislators after the MDC-T had written to him, stating that the MPs had ceased to represent the party in the House of Assembly.

According to Mudenda, the decision to expel the MPs was precipitated by a letter penned by reinstated MDC-T Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora.

The recalled MPs include Amos Chibaya (Mkoba), Murisi Zwizwai (Harare Central) and Happymore Chidziva (Highfield West), together with proportionate representatives Bacilia Majaya, Macharairwa Mugidho, Virginia Muradzikwa, Annah Myambo, Francisca Ncube and Nomathemba Ndlovu.

The latest development comes on the backdrop of a shock March 31 Supreme Court ruling which declared Khupe as the legitimate leader of the main opposition party.

more details to follow…

