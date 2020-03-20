An accident victim sent crowds, including medics, at Mvuma Hospital in panic mode this afternoon after she was rushed into the infirmary by people from an overloaded Inter Africa Bus.



With a bandaged arm, the woman who arrived at the hospital, sent multitudes running for cover thinking she was a victim of the coronavirus epidemic.

The situation normalised at around 3pm after it had been announced that the woman had, infact, been injured after the bus had a minor mishap just after Mvuma.



During the mishap, she reportedly hit the roof leading to her being rushed to Mvuma’s biggest medical refferal centre.

