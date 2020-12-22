23 Zimbabwean nationals were injured when an Impala Tours bus they were travelling in overturned a few kilometres after passing Makhado town on Monday evening.

The cross-border bus was travelling from Johannesburg to Zimbabwe along the N1 highway.

According to the Ministry of Transport in Limpopo, one person was critically injured, while four others incurred serious wounds.

The ministry provincial spokesperson, for Limpopo, Mr Matome Moremi said 18 other passengers had minor injuries.

“The matter is still under investigation. We cannot give too many details at this stage. “What are getting from the ground is that a total of 23 people from that bus were injured,” he said.

The N1 highway has become a death trap with over 40 people including Zimbabweans and Malawians have died in accidents in the last eight months.