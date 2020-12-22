Sad news filtering through is that veteran journalist, Tendai Ndemera has died.

While more details regarding his death are yet to emerge, colleagues close to the journalist has confirmed the sad development.

Ndemera’s death comes just a day after the death of another journalist, Charles Laiton who was working for Newsday.

Laiton died Monday mid-morning at Parirenyatwa Hospital where he was being treated for a kidney ailment.

His sister, Sophia Chalenga who confirmed his death said;

“He was not well after being diagnosed with a kidney ailment and we took him to Harare Hospital where he was admitted and discharged last week.

“However, his health deteriorated again last Friday and he was admitted at Parirenyatwa Hospital and was placed in a COVID-19 isolation ward.

“His COVID 19 results came out negative this morning and he was then transferred to another ward where he was supposed to get administered treatment for his ailment.

“But he was in a very critical condition and sadly, he died at 11:00 am in the morning.”

