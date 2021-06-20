THE country has reported 10 more Covid-19 related deaths and 293 new cases in the last 24-hours bringing the total number of cases to 41 628.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases rose from 235 yesterday to 253.

Mashonaland West recorded 151 new infections, which was the highest in the country.

Harare with 34 new infections had the second highest Covid-19 cases countrywide followed by Masvingo with 22, Bulawayo recording 21 new infections, Manicaland recorded 20 cases, Midlands recorded 19 cases, Mashonaland East recorded nine cases, Mashonaland Central recorded five cases, Matabeleland South and Matabeleland North recorded six cases each.

In its daily Covid-19 report, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said as of yesterday, Zimbabwe had recorded 41 628 cases and 37 167 recoveries as well as 1 666 deaths.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care said Kariba, Karoi, Makonde and Kwekwe have been placed on localised lockdown.

Nkulumane, Emakhandeni and Northern suburbs in Bulawayo are Covid-19 hotspots along with Chirundu, Chidamoyo (Mash West), Chinhoyi, Magunje, Karoi Mhangura Masvingo and Chiredzi districts in Masvingo province, while Mt Darwin in Mashonaland Central have been classified as hotspots.

Tests conducted yesterday were 2 557 bringing the country’s positivity rate sits at 11,4 percent.

According to the Ministry 1104 received their first Covid-19 vaccine doses while 1 419 received their second jabs. A total of 701 348 people has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

chronicle