Photos of the grave of late Zimbabwean flamboyant gold dealer Kudzai Kangara is trending on social media due to its out of this world design.

Boss Kangara, as the billionaire was affectionately known, died of coronavirus early this year.

Boss Kangara gained fame and popularity as one of the top gold dealer in Mashonaland Central, Bindura and Shamva to be precise.

He was known for his all white top of the range vehicle fleet.

Photos of his grave were first shared by H-Metro, and have since gone viral on social media, instantly becoming talk of the town.

-Zwnews