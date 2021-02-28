By Susan Mutami | Twimbos can you please educate me about Ngozi I don’t really know much about this part of our culture. So In 2018 there is a man I know who killed a boy in Hurungwe at a local garage. Since last year he’s been going to the family wanting to pay for it but they are refusing to accept his money.

They are asking why he wants to pay for a person “you said you did not kill.” This is bothering him, he was told he will die the same way he killed their child and will never live with a woman for the rest of his life since the victim was a young man who never married.

He often travels to West Africa to consult prophets in Ghana.

My question is does this affect the children of this murderer and how can one protect his children. Thanks for your contributions.