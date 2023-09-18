0 0

Zambian politician Joseph Kalimbwe says the late president Levy Mwanawasa’s family has called for a probe into his death following alleged self incriminating sentiments by ZANU PF leaders like Patrick Chinamasa and Chris Mutsvangwa.

The two are said to have threatened Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema warning him that he would die the same way Mwanawasa did.

Mwanawasa died in office after an alleged altercation with ZANU PF leaders.

“The Mwanawasa family shared a Press Conference text last night. In it the stance is that the Zambian government must investigate Chinamasa’s claims on Levy’s death.

“A Zanu PF lapdog, Mutisi, replied by insulting the Mwanawasa Family & telling them “don’t be dump”. The disrespect,” says Kalimbwe.

But Chinamasa has disowned the said sentiments attributed to him.

Zimbabwean government officials particularly ZANU PF leaders expressed dismay over the Southern African Development Community SADC Electoral Observer Mission report which said the just ended elections in the country were neither free nor fair.

The observer mission was headed by former Zambian vice president Nevers Mumba, who was appointed by President Hichilema as the current SADC Defense, Security and Cooperation chairperson.

However, not only SADC Observer Mission condemned the polls, but others like the European Union, African Union among the list also said the elections were not free and fair.

