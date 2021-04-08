Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) in Zimbabwe’s Mt Carmel assembly pastor, Evangelist Tabeth Chiweshe has died, Nhau has learnt.

Evangelist Chiweshe was wife to the late renowned pastor and evangelist Phanuel Dzangare Chiweshe and her assembly was located in Chitungwiza East Province.

Her husband, the late evangelist Dzangare Chiweshe, born in Chiweshe on November 11, 1945, was one of the pillars of the AFM church in Zimbabwe.

He groomed other well-known prophets, including Reverend Oliver Chipunza, the president of the Inter Denominational School of Deliverance and Reverend Emmanuel Makandiwa of the United Family International.

Meanwhile, Evangelist Tabeth Chiweshe is reported to have been ill for some time and died this morning at her homestead in Chiweshe according Elder Matsamira, the provincial secretary.

“We are saddened by the departure of AFM gallant daughter who served the Lord faithfully up until her death day, Evangelist T Chiweshe who passed on this morning at her homestead in Concession Chiweshe.”

“Her rich history in AFM is unquestionable and indeed the Chitungwiza East Province has lost a mighty woman of God. She was simply a lovely grandmother and mother par excellence.

“She was a principled leader who was exemplary in all her deeds. As a Province we are left in deep pain, but will find solace that she is now in a better place’” he said in a statement.

Elder Chatsamira also said funeral arrangements would be announced once the information is available. Nhau/ Indaba