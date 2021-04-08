Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Kazembe Kazembe and Commissioner-General of the Zimbabwe Republic Police, Godwin Matanga are being sued for damages amounting to US$436 000.

The lawsuit follows the incident in which Bulawayo man Paul Munakopa was shot several times on 23 May 2020 by police officers who were travelling in an unmarked vehicle and later died as a result of injuries he sustained.

And in the summons filed recently at Bulawayo High Court, by the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, the Munakopa family, said police officers acted negligently and caused the death of Munakopa by discharging firearms without due care and attention.

ZLHR said police officers are liable for their conduct.

The lawyers want Kazembe, Matanga and the cops namely Digson Nyoni Langton Makonye and 2 individuals Ross Johnson and Kyle Bennet to pay damages amounting to US$436 000.

According to the ZLHR the amont is for loss of support to the Munakopa family, including his minor children, emotional shock and trauma caused by witnessing his death.

-Zwnews