The body of the late Zimbabwean academic Alex Magaisa is expected to land in the capital, Harare this Saturday with a memorial service slated at showground a day latter.

An academic of repute, Magaya succumbed to cardiac arrest in the United Kingdom, where he was based, early this month.

Revealing the latest development on social media, Phillan Zamchiya wrote:



Dear Zimbabwe,

Mkoma Alex, Mukoma Tawanda, Musaigwa, Magaisa (Save, the Big River) knows it is time to go home. With God’s band of angels guiding, Mukoma Tawanda shall land at Harare International Airport on Saturday, 25 June.

Zimbabwe, God willing and az per family’s wish, there shall be a CHURCH and FAMILY led service but for us all at Eastend Hall, Showground, Harare on Sunday 11-3pm, 26 June to bid farewell to a unique Zimbabwe hero.

Genuine party cadres understand better how to respect the Sunday service.

They have seen it all.

It’s not the outside that matters now, but the inside.

Mkoma Tawanda, you are going home.

Gandamasungo.

This time, in peace, Save. This time with the band of angels… singing swing low, swing chariot as you swing low and high from those far away British lands.

Never mind they will make you sit far from the breathing, but more importantlyiis that you are swinging with your integrity intact to Gandamasungo as you told me Mukoma, integrity to the end.

And you know what Mukoma, we love you still.

P. Zamuchiya