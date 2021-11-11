Merrymakers from the dormitory town of Redcliff are warming up to the opening of a spanking new elite imbibing joint- Las Vegas Private Lounge- set for this Saturday evening.

Located at the heart of Redcliff central business district, the elite drinking hole brings a huge sigh of relief to the entertainment-crazy urbanites from Redcliff, Kwekwe and other surrounding environs.

Las Vegas Private Lounge is being run by JABN Clientele- the biggest one-stop supermarket in the former steel producing dormitory town.

The Travellers Band, DJ Ice Royce and Mr Blackie amongst a host of other local artists are expected to entertain revellers who are literally recovering from a prolonged Covid19-induced hangover.

