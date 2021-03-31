A Land Rover Discovery has landed in a trench along Simon Mazorodze Road in Harare.

Eyewitnesses told The NewsHawks that the driver battled to control the vehicle after his lane was abruptly obstructed by a commuter minibus.

The trench is for a new water pipe to Southview Park.

Apparently, commuter omnibus drivers in Zimbabwe have earned a bad reputation for themselves for being rough on the roads.

-NewsHawks/ Zwnews