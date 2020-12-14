Independent Member of Parliament for Norton, Temba Mliswa says corruption and land barons within the ruling ZANU-PF party have potential to drive the country into chaos and should be stopped.

He called on the National Joint Operation Command, to deal with the vices describing the acts as a national security threat.

Mliswa says land can’t keep being parcelled out to people of questionable deeds, who bribe officials, at the expense of the people.

He says land barons are within ZANU-PF and they know each other and called on the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) to deal with these corrupt elements.

“ZAAC will ruffle feathers of the ruling elite and the State captors. This should be their end in this corruption infested country,” he says.

Mliswa says the ZACC, Police, the Office of the President and Cabinet, should tell the leaders the truth about this matter.

“There comes a time when you must stand for justice and the people,” he says.

-Zwnews

