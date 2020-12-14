Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Nkayi District has banned the carrying of traditional weapons such as machetes, axes, knobkerries, swords, daggers, knives, catapults in public saying this a threat to public safety.

The ban came at the time the country has been registering worrying cases of murder in various places.

In a statement that was released by the officer commanding Nkayi police district Chief Superintendent, Rashayi Munoda the prohibition order will run for three months from Tuesday, December 15, 2020, to March 15, 2021.

“Being the officer commanding police Nkayi District and therefore being the regulating authority of the area, believe in reasonable grounds that the carrying of machetes, axes, knobkerries, swords, daggers, knives, catapults or any traditional weapon whatsoever capable of use as a weapon in a public place or public thoroughfare or public display has resulted in the commission of crimes of murder, assault, robberies and attempted murder,” he said.

Munoda said as a result of rising murder cases (he) therefore invoke the provisions of Section 04 of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act, Chapter 11:23 and hereby issue an order prohibiting the carrying of the said weapons.

He said such weapons have been used to cause public disorder and or breach of peace within his police district and hereby he has prohibited the carrying of the aforementioned items for a period of three months beginning on 15 December 2020 to 15 March 2021 within the Nkayi District.

