The Zimbabwe media industry was plunged into mourning following the death of veteran journalist and retired public relations practitioner Augustine Moyo after having been involved in a freak car crash at Penny-wise Shopping Centre in Harare’s Eastlea neighborhood Monday evening.

He was 38.

Moyo, who died at Baines Intercare, succumbed to injuries sustained after being involved in a freak accident following a scuffle with a lady friend only identified as Sandra, the online Zim Morning Post reported.

Fresh details indicate that prior to his heart-rending demise, Moyo was having drinks by Penny-wise in the company of a group of friends. The sources added that at around 8pm, the former Sunday Mail Business Editor reportedly had a scuffle with Sandra.

“She (Sandra) tried to drive off but Augustine appeared livid and clinged to the car tussling for the stirring (wheel), that is when the lady lost control of the car and rammed into a tree squashing Augustine, he was rushed to Baines (Intercare),” a source said.

Following the horrific scenes at Penny-wise, Moyo reportedly suffered a broken pelvis and also underwent suspected internal bleeding. On the other hand, his lady friend Sandra, who now risks being charged with culpable homicide in light of the circumstances surrounding Moyo’s death, also sustained injuries but was discharged on the same tragic night.

The deceased joined Zimpapers upon graduating from UMAA Institute where he did his journalism before joining the Zimbabwe National Roads Authority (Zinara) as a corporate communications executive.

On December 17 2019, Moyo resigned from Zinara to pursue other interests. The late journalist will be laid to rest in his home town of Marondera and mourners are gathered at his Windsor Park residence in the same town.

He is survived by wife Chantelle and three children.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi could not be reached for a comment on the emerging details.

Agencies

Additional Reporting: Zwnews