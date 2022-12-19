51yr-old KZN woman, Sthembile Duma, is left homeless with only four chicken eggs to her name after a Kenyan boyfriend she met on a dating site Badoo instructed her to resign from City of Joburg and scammed her R420,000 payout. pic.twitter.com/hLXK3HW5Xa

