Idols South Africa judge Thabo “JR” Bogopa has married his girlfriend, influencer Tshepi Vundla after the lovebirds had dated for close to 12 years.

Musician and producer JR had dated Tshepi for many years, and the two have two children together, five-year-old son Sibabalwe and ten-month-old daughter Liyema.

Tshepi posted the wonderful news on her Instagram account, flaunting her stunning ring and captioning the post with the cow, wedding ring, love and rose emojis to hint that she is now officially married.

In the pictures she shared online, JR looked laid back in a light blue long-sleeved shirt and navy pants with sneakers, while Tshepi dressed aptly for a traditional lobola ceremony with a Makoti attire.

Who is Tshepi Vundla?

There are many things people find interesting about Tshepi Vundla but the most interesting thing to most is the fact that she is a Xhosa woman with a Sesotho name.

She once explained to her Instagram followers that though she is primarily Xhosa-speaking, she got her first name, Matshepang, from her mom’s side of the family