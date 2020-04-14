The Kwekwe district Covid-19 taskforce committee has now barred essential service providers from using private vehicles when getting into the central business district amid concerns that the CBD has witnessed an increasing number of private cars during the current national lockdown.

Communication relayed to Kwekwe Press Club Wednesday evening partly reads:

“Colleagues, Kindly note that as per the taskforce resolutions essential service providers should avoid coming to the CBD using their (private) vehicles (as) this is causing congestion in the city. You are therefore required to use public transport (that is), ZUPCO and PSC bus or company buses/vehicles.”

The taskforce committee has also given a lifeline to city farmers who were given the greenlight to deliver their produce on the market on Mondays and Fridays up to 1000hrs. As a result, Agritex has been advised to relay the information to the farmers.

However, the farmers’ produce market proxy to the CBD will remain shut and farm produce will be traded at various designated places in the populous neighborhood of Mbizo.

The taskforce has also interdicted the supply of beer to residential suburbs amongst a multiplicity of other strict Covid-19 regulations.

Zwnews