A Zanu PF official from the Midlands mining town of Kwekwe has urged Zimbabweans to snub the envisaged July 31 protests and stay indoors, saying that was the only way locals were going to protect themselves from the possible intensification of the novel coronavirus, Zwnews reports.

Addressing scores of residents at Amaveni Stadium yesterday, the ruling party’s 2018 parliamentary candidate for Kwekwe central Constituency, Kandros Mugabe who was donating foodstuffs to the community, said it was wiser for the country’s citizens to concentrate on mitigating Covid19 than subscribing to the looming demo.

“If you have noticed carefully, there has been a sharp increase in the number of Covid19 figures and you must know that your lives matter more than revolting against a legitimate Government for selfish, regime change pursuits,” he said.

“Vanhu vane nzara ndivo vangapwera vachimhanyisiwa muma street here? Let us concentrate on important things if we are a people concerned about our heath safety and our own lives,” Mugabe told a predominantly Zanu PF gathering.

His sentiments come in the wake of planned public protests by Zimbabweans who continue to bear the brunt of worsening economic challenges widely blamed on the long-ruling Zanu PF party under the leadership of Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume is at the forefront of organising the envisaged protests.

However, according to Mugabe, who lost to NPF’s Masango ‘Blackman’ Matambanadzo in the past election, most of the people who are in the forefront calling for a ‘revolt against a legitimate Government’.

The miner-cum-cleric, who also leads Zvipo ZveMweya Apostolic Church, promised to cushion a total of 1 000 elderly people in and around Kwekwe with $250 per head, as a Covid19 cushioning bailout during the current epoch of the pandemic.

He said he got the money to be disbursed next week from Mnangagwa.

Added Mugabe:

“I have your money which the President gave to me, but that money does not belong to me- it belongs to you”.

“You know, the president has undying love for Zimbabweans and he knows the challenges the people are facing. So, he gave me the money which he said I should give to you. I will tak to the leadership of the party who will identify individuals in urgent need but priority will be given to the elderly and the underprivileged,” Mugabe said.

