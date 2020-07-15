The dormitory town of Chitungwiza is reportedly bloated with security forces amid indications that urbanites traveling into Harare were being subjected to agonising searches by the uniformed forces.

Reports reaching Zwnews indicate that commuters traveling on all the roads from Chitungwiza into the capital were being searched for long hours before being released by the security forces.

However, reasons for the searches were not yet clear during the time of publication.

The heightened searches come at a time when President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ruling Zanu PF Government has apparently been jitery ahead of the envisaged July 31 public protests.

The protests are being fronted by Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume.

This is a developing story, refresh the page for new developments on the matter…

Zwnews