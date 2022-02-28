The list of Zanu PF activists and supporters who have been labelled the suspects in the murder of an opposition Citizens Coalition for Change supporter in Kwekwe yesterday, is dominated by leaders of notorious machete gangs infamous for the brutal killings in and around Kwekwe town, it has emerged.

Police authorities said 16 had been arrested in connection with the murder of 30-year old Mboneni Ncube at the Nelson Chamisa-led CCC rally held at Mbizo 4 Shopping Centre in the Midlands mining town.

But the list is bloated with known machete gang leaders, notably the notorious Maketo ‘Brothers’ pair of Edmore Shoshera (alias MaSparrow) and Albert Maketo Tembo. Other names that have the infamy of being thrown around in fronting the many machete gangs characterising Kwekwe town include: Percy Mukwaturi, Isaac Tapfumaneyi and James Jere.

The Maketo Brothers hogged the media limelight sometime last year following overnight bloody clashes in the BD Mining Compound against the rival MaGrigamba crew.

It is believed that the machete groups in Kwekwe town have the blessings of Zanu PF bigwigs, notably the humiliatingly dismissed ex-state security minister Owen ‘Mudha’Ncube.

We re-publish the names of the murder suspects below:

TAKUNDA CHIVENYENGWA (21) (MALE) NR: 29-2009746-X66 RES: HOUSE NUMBER 2946/13 MBIZO KWEKWE

ISAAC TAPFUMANEYI (37) (MALE)

NR: 58-219873-V-18

RES: HOUSE NUMBER 337/12946/13 MBIZO KWEKW

JAMES JERE (28) (MALE) RES: HOUSE NUMBER7862/4 MBIZO KWEKWE

MUSA MATINGWENDE (32) (MALE)

RES: HOUSE NUMBER 80 NESBERT NEWTOWN KWEKWE

SHEPARD MBEWU (44) (MALE) NR: 58-174147-S-58 RES: 15 INDUSTRIAL ROAD, NEWTOWN KWEKWE

NR: 58-174147-S-58 RES: 15 INDUSTRIAL ROAD, NEWTOWN KWEKWE PROGRESS MUNYUKI (30) (MALE)

NR: 26-2000335-P-26

RES: 3147/16 MBIZO, KWEKWE

AMON KWACHATA (50) (MALE)

NR: 26-076832G-26

RES: HAVENGWA FARM, SHERWOOD, KWEKWE

EDMORE SHOSHERA [ALIAS MASPARROW] (30) (MALE)

NR: NR 26-240811-V-26

RES: 6285/15 MBIZO, KWEKWE

(ZANU PF CARD HOLDER)

ALBERT MAKETO TEMBO (29) (MALE) NR: 58-260570-F 58 RES: 15276/15 MBIZO, KWEKWE "YOUTH LEAGUE CARD CARRYING MEMBER"

FRAUD MUNYUKI (29) (MALE)

NR: 37-2000337-R 26

RES: 3147/16 EXTENSION MBIZO

BLESSING TOMU (18)(MALE)

RES: 3147/16 EXTENSION MBIZO

PERSCY MUKWATURI (38) (MALE)

NR: 58-2025551-R-58

RES: 20 GWERU ROAD CHICAGO (ZANU PF CARD HOLDER)

SYDNEY SAMANYAYI (29) (MALE)

NR: 58-275668- R 42

RES: ZUNDE RAMAMBO MBIZO 11

(ZANU PF CARD HOLDER)

RES: ZUNDE RAMAMBO MBIZO 11
(ZANU PF CARD HOLDER)
VALENTINE MANDIZVIDZA (21) (MALE) RES: 167/12 MBIZO, KWEKWE

RES: 167/12 MBIZO, KWEKWE MISCHECK MUTETWA (32) (MALE)

NR: 29-2036227-F-13

RES: 16176/15 MBIZO, KWEKWE

NR: 29-2036227-F-13 TALENT IMBAYAGO (28) (MALE)

NR: 23-112943-N-23

RES: MASHIZHA VILLAGE, CHIEF CHOTO GOKWE

