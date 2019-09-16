Kwekwe gold dealer loses $37K to armed robbers

KWEKWE: A wealthy gold dealer lost $37k to heavily robbers who pounced at his house and took off with $37K. The robbers who had pistols broke into Mr Chihwende’s house after shooting 4 dogs, assaulted his wife and took the money before disappearing into the night.

The robbers reportedly kicked and shoved Mr Chihwende’s wife demanding that she shows them where the money is. Mrs Chihwende sustained injuries from the assault. The Police are investigating the matter since Mr Chihwende reported the incident which occurred last week.

Inspector Goko whose jurisdiction Mr Chihwende’s case fell into has since warned the public against carrying large sums of money as robberies have surged especially due to prolonged darkness due to load-shedding.