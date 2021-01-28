There are reports alleging that business man Kuda Tagwirei has been airlifted to Dubai after his condition worsened this morning.

Professor Jonathan Moyo posted the message below:

The unfortunate consequences of this #COVID19 superspreader party on new year’s eve widened and deepened this morning when Kuda Tagwirei was airlifted to Dubai, with five medical doctors, for emergency medical attention, after his critical condition worsened! Tagwirei was airlifted on a Mnangagwa linked private jet, Boeing 737-725(BBJ), that’s also been linked to systematic gold smuggling in recent months, shown here earlier today on its flight path to Dubai!

The following messages were copied unedited: PLANE MYSTERY: We are tracking a Dubai-registered private jet usually used by President Mnangagwa. It left Harare just before 10AM flying in general direction of Dubai. We believe aircraft is A6-DAS, a Boeing 737-7Z5(BBJ). Reports suggest it is flying an ailing businessman.

The Boeing 737 appears certainly headed for Dubai. Shortly before it took off from Harare, there was chatter on Twitter and one WhatsApp group suggesting business tycoon Kudakwashe Tagwirei was being flown to Dubai as he battles Covid-19 complications.

Some of the unconfirmed social media chatter reads:

.Thursday 28 January 2021

*BREAKING NEWS*

*MOGUL KUDA TAGWIREI AIRLIFTED TO DUBAI AS HEALTH DETERIORATES DUE TO COVID-19*

Unconfirmed reports from usually reliable sources tell Ignite Media Zimbabwe that business mogul Kuda Tagwirei, believed to have contracted the Covid19 Hanzi chamangwiza weFuel Industry arimundege izvezvi kuenda Ku Dubai kunorapwa nekuti dzihwa ramusimbirira. Zvemazita ndozvineiko, garai makateya nzeve chete

source: zimlive