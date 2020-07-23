MDC-T Vice-Chairman Morgen Komichi said a Harare meeting that convened and nominated Douglas Mwonzora yesterday as President at the expense of ED Mnangagwa ally Thokozani Khupe defied procedures and will bear no official recognition.

The divisions in the troubled MDC T are becoming very apparent as senior figures clash over power and control of the party. An official who asked not to be named told zwnews.com that Mwonzora and Khupe are supported by the military and Zanu PF respectively.

Morgen Komichi Full Statement:

On Wednesday 15th July 2020, the Standing Committee set and resolved that the following happen:

1. Since we had failed to get clearance from the Police and the Ministry of Health because of the WHO’s Covid 19 restrictions on movement and gatherings, we immediately instructed our lawyers to approach the courts to seek variation of the time frames set in the judgment that actuated the Extraordinary Congress.

3. At this last Tuesday, Standing Committee meeting, it was directed that all provinces stop any nomination processes until the issuance of a directive with guidelines by the Standing Committee.

Yesterday’s Harare (Provincial meeting that nominated Mwonzora) and it’s produce was therefore a defiance of procedures, processes and the leadership and must be condemned and dismissed by all. We must observe discipline and order at all times as we move towards our historic Extraordinary Congress which is a constitutional requirement which must be fulfilled.

We hear the ‘meeting’ was attended by 38 people and allegedly chaired by Mr. Simon Hove, and it being unilateral, will bear no official recognition.

The ground rules of the party shall be set and a neutral electoral board appointed and tasked to run all processes leading up to the Extraordinary Congress

Morgen Komichi