News filtering through is that kombi operators are blocking state run Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) buses in Cowdray Park at the railway crossing.

This was after police set up roadblocks in the area to intercept non ZUPCO commuter omnibuses.

As reported by CiteZw commuters are currently stranded owing to the standoff, however, the police are said to have arrived to bring situation under control.

Yesterday there was a flash demonstration tagged hashtag bringbackkombis.

In Gweru a number of private taxis, omnibuses were recently impounded by police and acusacc of being Covid 19 superspreaders.

Meanwhile, the government recently barred private kombis from operating unless they join the ZUPCO franchise.

Zwnews