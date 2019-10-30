King Mswati buys 19 Rolls Royce cars for his 15 wives…PICTURES

King Mswati III of eSwatini (Swaziland) has purchased 19 Rolls Royce vehicles for his 15 wives and a customised Rolls Royce Cullinan SUV for himself. All worth £12 million.

The pictures were shared on social media leaving many questioning the King’s priorities given how poor the citizens are.

King Mswati himself owns 2 private jets. He got a $13.2 million private jet as his 50th birthday gift in 2018. He owns a $625,000 Rolls Royce, a $500,000 Maybach 62, a Bmw X6 and 20 Mercedes Benz S600 Pullman.