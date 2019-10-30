Kasukuwere cleared of all charges..Returning home to lead Zanu PF?

Former Zimbabwe local government minister, Saviour Kasukuwere has won a court case in which the Prosecutor General had appealed against his High Court win 2 months ago.

The victory at the Supreme Court means the former ZANU PF National Commissar is now a free man in the case in which he was being charged for abuse of office.

Meanwhile, there are rumours swelling on social media suggesting that Kasukuwere is about to bounce back in politics as a potential future leader of Zanu PF when President Mnangagwa is forced into exile.

He recently made a call for all Zimbabweans to work together for the good of the nation.

Said Kasukuwere: