A ZIMBABWEAN couple, who skipped the border recently after allegedly murdering a four-year-old girl, has appeared at the Randburg Magistrates’ Court in South Africa.

John Zvivi and Lister Sibanda, who were on the run for allegedly killing the daughter of Lister’s sister, were arrested in Bram Fischerville, Johannesburg.

Businessman Moreboys Munetsi effected the citizen’s arrest after a tip-off.

The pair were posted on different social media platforms following their escape.

A magistrate is today expected to determine if they are fit for extradition.

A source, who attended the court session, said, the pair has indicated they will fight extradition.

“The court appearance is also meant to look at the reasons why they were arrested in SA and if they should be sent back to Zimbabwe for them to face their trial.

“The matter was postponed to Monday.

“The magistrate is also set to determine if the arrest was lawful.

“They have engaged a lawyer who also wants to go through the papers which came from Zimbabwe.”

Added the source:

“If the court rules against them, the Government of Zimbabwe will be expected, within a period of 40 days, to send a formal request asking for their extradition.

“They also have a right to fight that extradition of going back to Zimbabwe, which is the most likely scenario.

“They don’t want to come back to Zimbabwe.”

The source also addressed the issue of the children.

“The Consulate of the Republic of Zimbabwe took the children back to Zimbabwe, they are at Beitbridge Border Post under the custody of Social Welfare.

“They are going to look into the issue and do their assessment on where these children will be taken to.” Allegations are that the couple committed the offence in Zvivi homestead, Vantage Area, in Zvimba.

After allegedly killing the child, they stashed her body in a sack before dumping it in a river last month.

They fled the country immediately after the offence was committed.

