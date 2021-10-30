Former ZANU-PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South Killer Zivhu says ex cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo could be nothing than an educated fool.

Zivhu who professes to be President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s chief supporter says Moyo changes colours implying that he must not be trusted.

“Nhaimwi Jonathan Moyo tingati wakangwara here or he is just an educated fool,” he says; loosely translated (Is Jonathan Moyo clever or he is just an educated fool).

He says the same Moyo used to sing that ZANU-PF will rule forever, but has now changed tone.

“Waimboti Zanu-pf ichatonga kusvikira madhongi amera nyanga.

“Wakaurayisa vanhu wakawanda one of them Itayi Dzamara , wakadzingisa mai Mujuru uchiti ED is the man. Nhasi woti ED haaiti dzichirimo here,” he adds.

Zwnews