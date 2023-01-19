EX-FUGITIVE former police officer arrested for the killing of three people in Wedza last Friday is facing three counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder charges.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said in a statement that Jaison Muvhevhi, 40, will formally appear in court today.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police advises the public that investigations into the callous murder of Crispen Kareruseni, 62, Inspector Maxwell Hove, 43, and Munashe Mujanhi, 20, are continuing.

“Muvhevhi is facing three charges of murder and two counts of attempted murder. The ZRP appreciates and recognises the immense support given by the public and media leading to the arrest of Jaison Muvhevhi.

“Due to the huge public interest in the case, the ZRP appeals to the media and interested individuals or groups to allow the current investigations to proceed smoothly with the main objective of meeting the requirements of the law for the suspect to be duly indicted for trial by the courts in due course,” he said.

Ass Comm Nyathi urged the media to limit interviews.

“In this regard, we urge the media to limit extensive interviews with witnesses in Wedza and Mutare before the police investigators conclude their inquiries.

“The ZRP continue to give necessary updates on the status of investigation to the nation,” he said.

