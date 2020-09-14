MDC-T Acting President has recalled Mayor of Beitbridge Councillor Morgan Ncube, Granger Nyoni of ward 5 and Tore Angeline of Ward 6 in Beitbridge Municipality.

The Minister of Local Government July Moyo has instructed the town clerk to inform the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission that there are vacancies that have arisen in those wards.

This follows the recall of Harare councillors including the deputy mayor.

Those recalled include Harare’s deputy Mayor Mupamawonde Enock of Ward 35, Makuwerere Lovemore of Ward 24, and Hadebe Gilbert of Ward 39.

The list also included Kufahakutizwi Munyaradzi of Ward 19, Mapanzure Simon of Ward 34, Chidhagu Charles of Ward 30, Charumbira Keith of Ward 8, Dhliwayo Steven of Ward 40, Ndira Barnabas of Ward 21, Runyowa Chihoma of Ward 29, and Nyatsuro Charles of Ward 6.

The recall comes days after Khupe’s MDC-T failed to win the mayoral vote on the back of recalling ten other MDC Alliance councillors including former mayor Herbert Gomba.