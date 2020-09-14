MDC-Alliance president Nelson Chamisa has paid a courtesy call on Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume, at his home.

Chamisa later accompanied him to a police station for routine reporting as part of his bail conditions.

Ngarivhume is out of jail on bail after being arrested on allegations of trying to incite public violence.

“Today I visited a Cde & brother in the faith, Jacob Ngarivhume at his home.

“We had a revolutionary and comradely exchange.

“I also accompanied Prez Ngarivhume to the local police station for his routine bail conditions reporting. The March is not ended,” said Chamisa on his microblog Twitter handle.