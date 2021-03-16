Khanyi Mbau’s ex-boyfriend Tebogo Lerole penned a sad farewell to his former lover and made it public.

The Kwela Tebza musician dated Mbau for almost a decade, but the pair parted ways over a year ago.

Taking to Instagram, Lerole acknowledged that Mbau has moved on and wished her well for the future.

Mbau has been flaunting her relationship with Kudzai Mushonga recently. Even Kudzai himself has made it clear that he wants a forever life with the stunner after hinting that he was ready to pay lobola.

This whirlwind romance has caused many to turn to her ex, Tebogo Lerole, to see his reaction. Mbau and Lerole dated for over a decade and finally called it quits in what seemed like a very emotional parting over a year ago.

Lerole has opened up about his lingering feelings for Khanyi Mbau. He said that he was still not sure how he lost her but had accepted defeat.

Sharing a video of himself and Khanyi during happier times, Lerole posted a lengthy caption that professed his love, accepted defeat and wished Khanyi well for the future.

“I am not a personality and unquestionably not a celebrity either, I am a black man raising a daughter/nephew in this exacting world. The media has previously classified me all types of characterisations… HEAR ME OUT loud and clear, I will not fracture, I have the strongest family support that money cannot afford nor buy.

“I love M and M2 profoundly, just thinking of moments and our journey leaves me giggling. I don’t know how I lost the both of them, however, I cherish and will always cherish the day the Creator tangled our paths. She is an amazing human and has such an adorable smile – she must constantly glitter.

“I am grown enough to accept defeat.” Social media users were moved by the post which was clearly very difficult for Lerole to write. Instagram user healthy_living_011 said: “Ei kodwa IMALI bafets.” yardiegal_ said: “This was beautifully said. Am proud of you. Keep your head up.” precious_g28 said:

“Nawe you’ll find happiness again…” Meanwhile, Briefly.co.za reported that media personality Khanyi Mbau posted a gorgeous swimsuit snap on her Instagram account recently. Although the stunner looked gorgeous, it was the tattoo on her thigh that caught many social media user’s attention.

Mbau has tattooed her boyfriend, Kudzai’s name on her thigh. It seems things are getting pretty serious for Khanyi to take such a bold step. Kudzai also took to his own social media account to gush about how much he appreciated the gesture.

-Briefly