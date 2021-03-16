A prominent Redcliff businessman, George Tobaiwa has died.

Details of Tobaiwa’s sudden demise were still sketchy at the time of writing and Zwnews could not immediately verify the late businessman’s age during the time of publishing.

Sources who spoke to this publication said Tobaiwa, who is the proprietor for Redcliff Drive Inn succumbed to sudden death over the weekend.

“He was at the Drive Inn on the day of his demise. He started saying that he was not feeling well and drove home. We latter heard that he had passed on and this is, indeed, shocking news. Redcliff has lost a humble businessman who was sociable and interacted well with the people,” said a source who was with the businessman before he died.

more details to follow…..

Zwnews