According to reports, South African actress and reality television star Khanyi Mbau has ended her relationship with her Zimbabwean boyfriend, Kudzai Mushonga.

Khanyi Mbau and Kudzi gained attention for their extravagant lifestyle and tumultuous relationship. An anonymous Instagram user messaged Maphephandaba, revealing that the couple has finally called it quits. The source stated:

“It seems like Khanyi and Kudzi have broken up, and Khanyi is keeping it low-key. Kudzi is now living his best life without her. Rumor has it that she blocked him and returned to South Africa to focus on her hustle, and the lavish lifestyle is no longer there.

“Take a look at Khanyi’s bio. She even removed the Zimbabwean flag but kept the Dubai flag. However, a close source informed me that they are completely done, and Kudzi is back to engaging in casual relationships.”

Khanyi Mbau and Kudzai Mushonga have yet to respond to the allegations of their separation.