Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) deputy chairperson, Job Sikhala has delivered an emotionally charged mitigation statement in court after conviction today.

The Member of Parliament for Zengeza West (Sikhala)’s statement was premised on the ideals of freedom and human rights.

As one analyst, Hopewell Chin’ono puts it, Sikhala showed the fearlessness that scares the corrupt regime in Harare about him.

Watch video: