ZIMBABWE Warriors player and Kaizer Chiefs star footballer Khama Billiat’s Facebook account was reportedly hacked yesterday afternoon by people who made slight changes on his social media account from user name to profile picture.

His followers noticed the changes whilst visiting his pages which has also been spammed with over 800 000 comments by some unknown individuals who continuously tag their other spam and robots accounts on the page.

Many social media influencers lost their accounts from hackers and had to start afresh to build their online audiences again.

agencies