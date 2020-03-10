Controversial preacher Talent Chiwenga on Tuesday appeared at Mutare Magistrates’ Courts facing smuggling charges.

Mutare magistrate Nottbulgar Muchineripi remanded Chiwenga, who appeared calm in the dock, to March 31 on ZWL400 bail.

Prosecutor Perseverance Musukuto told the court that Chiwenga on December 11, 2019 drove from Mozambique to Zimbabwe through the Forbes Border Post in the company of Lovemore Kanyuru and Darlington Moyo.

The court was told that Chiwenga completed the immigration papers and passed through the customs and clearing counter without declaring the goods he was in possession of.

A Zimbabwe Revenue Authority official then asked Chiwenga to take his goods for scanning, where it was discovered that the goods were not declared, leading to his arrest.

The goods not declared include five Kenwood two-way communication radios, solar battery chargers and teargas injectors, among others.

The value of the goods was not mentioned in court papers.

Chiwenga’s lawyer, Advocate Tariro Paul Machiridza, said: “We have made our initial appearance before the court on the said preferred charges. My client has been granted bail with the ensuing usual conditions. We shall be back in court in the near future for the trial.”

The court was packed to the brim during the proceedings.

zmp