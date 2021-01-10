Nomcebo Mthethwa nicknamed Dot is a South African national who comes from eMpangeni in KwaZulu Natal. Little is known about her biological father, Smaniso Mthethwa is her mother.

How old is she

As of 2021 she was 24-years-old. Mthethwa was born in 1996.

Husband & Marriage

Zimbabwe soccer star and Kaizer Chiefs poster-boy Khama Billiat reportedly paid lobola for the 24-year-old singer and former Uzalo actress. The traditional marriage ceremony with Billiat was done in January 2021. This was confirmed by the actress’s mother Smaniso Mthethwa who told news reporters that the married father of one, Billiat, was now engaged to her daughter and is now culturally her son-in-law. The couple understandably did not go public about the relationship given Billiat’s difficult position regarding his current wife of ten years and another Mzansi born baby mama who has been making noise over his lack of effort to meet their child’s financial needs.

Cars, Houses and Net worth

Dot owns a Range Rover and it’s believed she drives other European eye catching vehicles as well. She lives in a beautiful house and its not clear if she owns the property. Her total net worth is not known.

Screen Appearances, Acting & Musical Career

Uzalo

She appeared on Uzalo as Nomcebo, who was Khehla’s mother and Qhabanga’s ex-partner. She later abandoned acting for music.

TV Shows

She is the House of Trace show presenter on TRACE TV.

Songs

Nomcebo Dot Mthethwa – as she’s affectionately known – jumped on the Gqom radar with her debut single Amadlozi.

Her latest song was penned to celebrate her relationship with Khama Billiat.

PICTURES: credit-Nomcebo Mthethwa