Kaizer Chiefs and Zimbabwe forward Khama Billiat has started light training as he continues rehabilitation following a leg injury.
Billiat’s manager Godfrey ‘Vokal’ Bakasa said, “The positives are that he is out of the moon boot now and has started his gym work rehab.”
This is good news to Zimbabwe Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic who faces must win Afcon qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia next month.
Khama suffered a cracked bone last month after a crude tackle in Kaizer Chiefs’ 2-0 defeat to Maritzburg United.
Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs has also confirmed the positive devcelopment:
“Three and half weeks into his injury, Khama has started gym exercises and is now out of the boot.
“We wish him a speedy recovery,” read the statement.