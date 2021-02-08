Kaizer Chiefs and Zimbabwe forward Khama Billiat has started light training as he continues rehabilitation following a leg injury.

Billiat’s manager Godfrey ‘Vokal’ Bakasa said, “­The positives are that he is out of the moon boot now and has started his gym work rehab.” ­

This is good news to Zimbabwe Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic who faces must win Afcon qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia next month.

Khama suffered a cracked bone last month after a crude tackle in Kaizer Chiefs’ 2-0 defeat to Maritzburg United.

Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs has also confirmed the positive devcelopment: