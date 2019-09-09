Khama Billiat in Warriors line up for Zim vs Somalia World Cup Qualifier match

Zimbabwe Warriors caretaker coach, Joey Antipas has called for more reinforcements ahead of the must-win 2022 Qatar World Cup Qualifier against Somalia this Tuesday.

Khama Billiat is on his way to join the team in time for the crunch clash at the National Sports Stadium.

He’s the only player who has scored in the Warriors’ last 5 competitive matches.

Antipas has also recalled Ovidy Karuru after the Amazulu forward was overlooked for the away match against the Ocean Stars.

European-based duo of Marvelous Nakamba and Tinotenda Kadewere are still absent.

Nakamba was left out so that he could find his feet at his new English Club Aston Villa while ZIFA was late in notifying Kadewere’s French side of its need for his services.