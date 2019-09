Linda Masarira, firebrand political activist and LEAD President has reported her husband, Gilbert Kaingidza to the police for brutally assaulting her over the weekend.

Kaingidza was arrested after Masarira sought police refuge before being taken to a local hospital for attention after the assault.

The Zimbabwe Voice reports that Kaingidza thoroughly bashed Masarira after she discovered that he was an agent of her political rivals who was planted into her life to monitor her.